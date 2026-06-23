Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 149.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,040. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,496 shares of company stock worth $248,737. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $429.29.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $468.07 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $206.20 and a twelve month high of $476.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 29.20%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several prominent investors are reportedly converging on TSM, with billionaire portfolio managers increasing exposure to the chipmaker, reinforcing confidence in its long-term AI and foundry leadership. Article Title

Several prominent investors are reportedly converging on TSM, with billionaire portfolio managers increasing exposure to the chipmaker, reinforcing confidence in its long-term AI and foundry leadership. Positive Sentiment: TSMC is being highlighted as a key beneficiary of AI-related semiconductor demand, helping support sentiment even as investors worry some AI-heavy dividend ETFs may be overly concentrated in chip stocks. Article Title

TSMC is being highlighted as a key beneficiary of AI-related semiconductor demand, helping support sentiment even as investors worry some AI-heavy dividend ETFs may be overly concentrated in chip stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame TSM as the dominant advanced chip manufacturer, with analysts noting its central role in producing more than 90% of the world’s most advanced chips, but also acknowledging competitive noise from Intel’s foundry push. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to frame TSM as the dominant advanced chip manufacturer, with analysts noting its central role in producing more than 90% of the world’s most advanced chips, but also acknowledging competitive noise from Intel’s foundry push. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s renewed foundry and advanced packaging ambitions could eventually pressure TSM by offering customers more domestic alternatives, especially if Intel’s execution improves and capacity expands. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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