Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,811 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $90,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $396.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $170.59 and a 1-year high of $414.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $359.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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