Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,041 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0%

TSM stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $389.85. 1,739,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,884,817. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $170.59 and a 1-year high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $358.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts sharply, boosting earnings expectations well above consensus and underpinning valuation upside for TSMC. Erste upgrades TSM EPS

Erste Group raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts sharply, boosting earnings expectations well above consensus and underpinning valuation upside for TSMC. Positive Sentiment: TSMC signed a long-term corporate power purchase agreement with Northland Power for output from the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan — a move that improves TSMC’s green energy supply certainty and supports ESG/cost stability for its fabs. Northland CPPA with TSMC

TSMC signed a long-term corporate power purchase agreement with Northland Power for output from the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan — a move that improves TSMC’s green energy supply certainty and supports ESG/cost stability for its fabs. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights continued AI-driven demand: MediaTek’s CEO said the AI megatrend and data‑center demand remain strong — signaling sustained order momentum for TSMC’s advanced nodes. MediaTek on AI demand

Industry commentary highlights continued AI-driven demand: MediaTek’s CEO said the AI megatrend and data‑center demand remain strong — signaling sustained order momentum for TSMC’s advanced nodes. Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment and coverage remain bullish: multiple articles and price‑target notes (including bullish pieces forecasting further all‑time highs and a $477 target) are reinforcing investor optimism after recent strong results. Price prediction / bullish coverage

Market sentiment and coverage remain bullish: multiple articles and price‑target notes (including bullish pieces forecasting further all‑time highs and a $477 target) are reinforcing investor optimism after recent strong results. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC completed the sale of its remaining Arm stake for about $231 million — a tidy divestiture that reduces a legacy holding but is immaterial to core foundry operations. TSMC exits Arm stake

TSMC completed the sale of its remaining Arm stake for about $231 million — a tidy divestiture that reduces a legacy holding but is immaterial to core foundry operations. Negative Sentiment: Samsung says it expects to win more advanced‑logic foundry customers and is reviewing a second U.S. fab — increasing competitive pressure on TSMC at the cutting edge. Investors will watch capacity allocations and margin implications. Samsung foundry competition

Samsung says it expects to win more advanced‑logic foundry customers and is reviewing a second U.S. fab — increasing competitive pressure on TSMC at the cutting edge. Investors will watch capacity allocations and margin implications. Negative Sentiment: Suppliers report rising costs amid the AI build‑out (e.g., Delta Electronics warned of higher input costs and tight capacity), a sign that equipment and materials inflation could pressure suppliers and potentially cap margin expansion. Delta Electronics cost warning

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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