Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361,947 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 96,744 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.0% of Natixis Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $717,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $360,443,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $232,924,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,589,000 after acquiring an additional 812,404 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $436.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $192.20 and a 12 month high of $449.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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