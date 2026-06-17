Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,096 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 11.6% of Totem Point Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Totem Point Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 116,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,548 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $206.20 and a 1-year high of $450.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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