Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,920 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $58,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TSM opened at $419.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $190.56 and a 52 week high of $430.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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