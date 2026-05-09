Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Holdings Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $411.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $176.47 and a 1 year high of $420.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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