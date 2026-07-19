Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,609 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 81,256 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $53,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTWO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 40,358 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $8,720,960.22. Following the sale, the president owned 40,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,720,960.22. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,016,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,240. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $236.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of -146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $233.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.63 and a 12 month high of $265.94.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Take-Two Interactive Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Take-Two Interactive Software wasn't on the list.

While Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here