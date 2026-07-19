Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 948,391 shares of the company's stock after selling 66,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $187,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,541 shares of the company's stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 6,232 shares of the company's stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the company's stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company's stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $107,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,040.96. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total transaction of $4,634,210.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,915,609.48. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 569,936 shares of company stock valued at $128,431,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.2%

TTWO opened at $236.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of -146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is $233.39 and its 200-day moving average is $222.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $265.94.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

See Also

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