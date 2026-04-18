Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Shares Sold by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,043 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned 0.12% of Talen Energy worth $20,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 1,526.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,054 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Finally, Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Talen Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $365.35 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $186.49 and a one year high of $451.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is $342.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 target price on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Talen Energy from $448.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Talen Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $438.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

Further Reading

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