Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,263 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 91,190 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $104,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a market cap of $184.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.97 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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