Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $95.38 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,368 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Stryker worth $95,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Stryker by 107.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SYK opened at $316.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.80 and a 200-day moving average of $349.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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