Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $95.38 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
Stryker logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tandem Investment Advisors trimmed its Stryker stake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, but still held 271,368 shares valued at about $95.38 million.
  • Insider selling was reported by VP M Kathryn Fink, who sold 3,500 shares for roughly $992,075, reducing her ownership by about 95%.
  • Stryker reported mixed quarterly results, missing EPS and revenue estimates, while analysts remain generally constructive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $395.48.
  • Interested in Stryker? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,368 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Stryker worth $95,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Stryker by 107.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SYK opened at $316.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.80 and a 200-day moving average of $349.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Stryker Right Now?

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
By Bridget Bennett | May 24, 2026

Recent Videos

GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines