Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,610 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Qualys worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $2,064,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,636 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,710 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Qualys by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,832 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,002 shares of the software maker's stock worth $168,380,000 after acquiring an additional 48,877 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 30,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,552,610. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $162,976.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,335,245.87. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,073. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Qualys Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $159.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $167.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Qualys from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $136.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualys wasn't on the list.

While Qualys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here