Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,670 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 29,586 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 2.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $42,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5%

EXPD opened at $182.88 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.48 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's payout ratio is 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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