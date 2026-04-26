Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $44.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,067 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $664.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $462.43 and a one year high of $664.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $606.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.40.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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