Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Position Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,369 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 29,434 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Tapestry worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 608,266 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,278 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Tapestry by 1,331.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,478 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 target price on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tapestry from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore upped their target price on Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.06.

View Our Latest Report on TPR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $329,500.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,358.25. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total value of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,192,714.04. The trade was a 25.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $155.66 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $161.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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