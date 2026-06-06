TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,163 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,690 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $55,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $742.00 to $628.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $702.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $544.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.12. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $472.02 and a 52-week high of $774.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $603.63 and a 200 day moving average of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.47 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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