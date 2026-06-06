TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Free Report) TSE: DSG by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,766 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 261,830 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.80% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $60,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.94 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

More The Descartes Systems Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 and improving from $0.41 a year ago, which supports the stock after the earnings release. Article Title

Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 and improving from $0.41 a year ago, which supports the stock after the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its price target on Descartes to $118 from $116 and kept an outperformer rating, signaling continued optimism from analysts. Article Title

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its price target on Descartes to $118 from $116 and kept an outperformer rating, signaling continued optimism from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on Descartes and maintained a $96 price target, reinforcing the view that the shares still have upside from current levels. Article Title

Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on Descartes and maintained a $96 price target, reinforcing the view that the shares still have upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with one report citing an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” indicating sentiment is generally favorable but not a major new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with one report citing an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” indicating sentiment is generally favorable but not a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its price target to $108 from $118, which may temper enthusiasm even though it still rates the stock outperform. Article Title

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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