TD Asset Management Inc Has $59.78 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,641 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $59,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. UBS Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:COF opened at $180.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.98 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $189.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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