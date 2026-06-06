TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,641 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 24,520 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Cigna Group worth $54,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1,016.8% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,114 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,718,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $279.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.24. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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