TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,896 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in S&P Global were worth $75,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 124,659 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE SPGI opened at $425.16 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $424.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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