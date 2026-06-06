TD Asset Management Inc Sells 13,434 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,720 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,434 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $82,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Chubb by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 4,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE CB opened at $326.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.69 and a 200-day moving average of $317.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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