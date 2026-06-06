TD Asset Management Inc Sells 19,004 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of Viking worth $64,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Viking by 19,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Viking by 651.8% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Viking Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viking news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 target price on shares of Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Viking from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.38.

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Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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