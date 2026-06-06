TD Asset Management Inc Sells 25,741 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,223 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 25,741 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $62,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,585 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,442 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,975 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $415,597,000 after purchasing an additional 195,092 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 793,346 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $173,774,000 after purchasing an additional 104,843 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $2,009,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $29,677.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,294.11. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Morris sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.38, for a total transaction of $1,024,873.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,720.02. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,515 shares of company stock worth $1,099,450. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $220.45 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $248.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.46. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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