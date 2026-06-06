TD Asset Management Inc Sells 96,118 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,900 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 96,118 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $57,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,762,583 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,487,720,000 after buying an additional 180,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,360,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $605,704,000 after buying an additional 426,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,655,932 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $709,518,000 after buying an additional 252,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,045,346 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $616,470,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts: Sign Up

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $230.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.03 and a 200-day moving average of $201.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.49 and a 12 month high of $237.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.Ross Stores's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $460,147.67. The trade was a 46.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,756 shares of company stock worth $5,521,004 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ross Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ross Stores wasn't on the list.

While Ross Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here