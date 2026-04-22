TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,018,671,000 after buying an additional 156,254 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,791,264,000 after buying an additional 302,733 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after buying an additional 1,717,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,530,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,175,767,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,099 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $203,985.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 63,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,753,382.03. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.27. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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