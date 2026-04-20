TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,517 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $147.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company's fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.90. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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