TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,655 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $32,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $331.47 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $316.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $239.27 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AXP. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $350.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Trending Headlines about American Express

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Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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