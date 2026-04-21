TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $10.96 Million Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,380 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Wall Street Zen raised Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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