TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,670 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 34,829 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,472,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,967,173 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $226,354,000 after buying an additional 4,577,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,847,932 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,395,905,000 after buying an additional 1,804,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,544,918 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $178,984,000 after buying an additional 1,417,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company's stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $129.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AngloGold Ashanti's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AngloGold Ashanti, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AngloGold Ashanti wasn't on the list.

While AngloGold Ashanti currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here