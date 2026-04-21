TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,026 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $255.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $246.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.09 and a fifty-two week high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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