TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,201 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 180,032 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.28% of Restaurant Brands International worth $66,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,519 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,003,301,000 after buying an additional 335,793 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,903,208 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $955,855,000 after buying an additional 1,983,354 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $529,337,000 after buying an additional 4,203,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,505,861 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $353,284,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,946,163 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $317,191,000 after buying an additional 724,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.59.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,469,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 162,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,909,417.96. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 960,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,713.45. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,490 shares of company stock worth $32,375,140. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $79.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is 110.17%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Further Reading

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