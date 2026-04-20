TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 108,574 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,061 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 108,574 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.36% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $57,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.13.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.22%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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