TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 47,401 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,958 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 47,401 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $3,831,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 59.9% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of APH stock opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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