TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases New Stake in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLS. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,987,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,668,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,776,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solstice Advanced Mat presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ SOLS opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.85. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.10.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Further Reading

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