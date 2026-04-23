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TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases New Stake in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Solstice Advanced Mat logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • TD Waterhouse Canada bought a new stake of 70,802 shares in Solstice Advanced Mat in Q4 (about $3.44M), and several other institutions added large new positions (e.g., Deroy & Devereaux ~$20.99M, JGP ~$10.67M, Aberdeen ~$8.23M).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00, alongside recent moves including UBS downgrading to neutral and RBC upgrading to outperform.
  • Solstice missed on quarterly EPS ($0.26 vs. $0.40 expected) but beat on revenue ($987M vs. $938M) and set FY2026 guidance of 2.45–2.75 EPS (analysts project ~2.66 EPS).
  • Five stocks we like better than Solstice Advanced Mat.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLS. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,987,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,668,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,776,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solstice Advanced Mat presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ SOLS opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.85. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.10.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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