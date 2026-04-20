TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,072 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Cencora were worth $30,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cencora from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cencora from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of COR opened at $327.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $342.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.31. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. Cencora's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora's payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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