TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,171 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $31,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $150,078,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company's stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,321 shares of the company's stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in RTX by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company's stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 332,214 shares of the company's stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $196.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.63 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. EASA Certification

Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Pratt & Whitney Powers YFQ-48A

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. MRO Services Singapore

Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. RAIVEN Flight Test

Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Collins Aerospace Win

Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Neutral Sentiment: RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Q1 Preview

RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Valuation Check

Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. MSI/RTX GPU Coverage

Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risk: tough year‑over‑year comps for commercial aerospace revenue and a relatively high P/E leave little room for a weak print; any earnings or guidance shortfall on April 21 could pressure the stock. Analyst Projections

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

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