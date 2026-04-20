TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Reduces Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,907 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $72,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $304.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $176.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $311.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.13.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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