TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 37,476 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 37,476 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $363.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $324.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.84 and a 200-day moving average of $317.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $453.50. The firm has a market cap of $294.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Buy Before Earnings

Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Positive Sentiment: Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Poised To Challenge $360

Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Expected Move After Earnings

Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Is It Time To Reassess?

Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Seabury Housing Stabilization Fund

UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk persists: the government’s delay of a MA payment overhaul “postpones the pain” but keeps uncertainty around future MA profitability and valuation — commentary warns investors betting on a swift return to rich margins may be disappointed. A UnitedHealth Reckoning Still Looms

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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