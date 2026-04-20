TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 76,829 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,180 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 76,829 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $67,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $175.08 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.24 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $503.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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