TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,394 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $73,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 226.5% during the third quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $213.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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