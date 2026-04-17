TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,356 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 37,832 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $62,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adelphi Trust Co acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 293,671 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $66,813,000 after acquiring an additional 259,525 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $2,098,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,799,401.76. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,260. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $272.00 price target on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1%

TEL stock opened at $236.62 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $250.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

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