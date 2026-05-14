TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stake Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 341,135 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $96,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,326 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,236 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 target price on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,590 shares of company stock worth $10,276,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $207.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $252.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $212.64 and its 200-day moving average is $225.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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