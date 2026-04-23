Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 143,851 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,005 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 143,851 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $46,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 169,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $176.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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