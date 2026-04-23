Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 47,281 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,259 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,281 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in International Business Machines were worth $92,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on top and bottom lines — IBM posted $1.91 EPS vs. $1.81 expected and revenue of $15.92B, driven by double‑digit software and infrastructure growth. This confirms continued demand tied to AI and hybrid‑cloud services. Read More.

Q1 beat on top and bottom lines — IBM posted $1.91 EPS vs. $1.81 expected and revenue of $15.92B, driven by double‑digit software and infrastructure growth. This confirms continued demand tied to AI and hybrid‑cloud services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mainframe/infrastructure strength — IBM reported strong Z mainframe hardware growth (management cited ~51% growth) and robust infrastructure contribution, supporting recurring revenue and cash flow. Read More.

Mainframe/infrastructure strength — IBM reported strong Z mainframe hardware growth (management cited ~51% growth) and robust infrastructure contribution, supporting recurring revenue and cash flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend lifted — IBM declared a quarterly dividend of $1.69 (ex‑dividend May 8), a small increase that supports the stock’s income profile and yield (about 2.7%).

Dividend lifted — IBM declared a quarterly dividend of $1.69 (ex‑dividend May 8), a small increase that supports the stock’s income profile and yield (about 2.7%). Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosures available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted for investors to drill into segment metrics and backlog/AI pipeline details. Use these to assess sustainability of AI‑related demand. Read More.

Full disclosures available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted for investors to drill into segment metrics and backlog/AI pipeline details. Use these to assess sustainability of AI‑related demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: After‑hours selloff — Shares fell notably in after‑hours trading as investors focused on the unchanged FY‑2026 guidance and signs of slowing Red Hat Enterprise Linux growth. That reaction pressured the stock into the next session. Read More.

After‑hours selloff — Shares fell notably in after‑hours trading as investors focused on the unchanged FY‑2026 guidance and signs of slowing Red Hat Enterprise Linux growth. That reaction pressured the stock into the next session. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Software/consulting worries and AI disruption risk — Reports and analyst commentary flagged weaker-than-expected software revenue growth and consulting softness, reviving market fears that generative AI could disrupt legacy software monetization. Read More.

Software/consulting worries and AI disruption risk — Reports and analyst commentary flagged weaker-than-expected software revenue growth and consulting softness, reviving market fears that generative AI could disrupt legacy software monetization. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction — Some firms trimmed targets (Jefferies lowered its IBM price target while keeping a Buy), signaling valuation caution despite the beat. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $251.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average of $281.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $220.72 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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