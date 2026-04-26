Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,446 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 21,827 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Trending Headlines about Dominion Energy

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Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $62.62 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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