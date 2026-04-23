Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,859 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 67,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in CVS Health were worth $48,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,330,717 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $477,273,000 after buying an additional 5,042,816 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $572,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,943 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,469,250 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $864,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,294,134 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $399,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,307 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $160,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CVS Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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