Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,666 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 242,871 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $52,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,337 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $263,133,000 after buying an additional 477,680 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $48,297,000 after buying an additional 479,593 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $26,955,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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