Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 423.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,775 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 906,732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $67,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540,556 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $287,644,000 after purchasing an additional 134,777 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,069 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,123 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,290 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3,344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WMB opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Williams Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Williams Companies's payout ratio is 98.13%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $757,115.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,290,699.30. This trade represents a 36.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $211,988.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,323,682.90. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,369 shares of company stock worth $3,912,512. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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