Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $84,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.2%

UNH stock opened at $353.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $438.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $377.68.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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